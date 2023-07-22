ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

Charles Ouma

He is happy to be alive but still distraught & in shock - Philip Etale

File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta
File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta who was allegedly abducted by people believed to be police officers has been released.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed Ogeta’s release, detailing his final minutes in the hands of the police.

According to Etale, Ogeta was blindfolded, a tactic commonly used to ensure that the individual does not know his or her whereabouts and the routes used.

Afterwards, he was driven along Kangundo road past midnight and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo a few minutes before 1:00 am.

"Maurice Ogeta, bodyguard of @RailaOdinga was released from police custody a few minutes to 1:00am and driven while blindfolded and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo.” Etale wrote on Twitter.

He added that Ogeta was distraught and in shock with his car having been vandalized but was nonetheless happy to be free.

"His car is vandalized. H’ever, he is happy to be alive but still distraught & in shock," He added.

High Court order

Ogeta was seized on the first day of protests called for by the opposition while heading to work on Wednesday in the morning.

READ: Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

His whereabouts remained unknown with his brother Christopher Onyango Ogeta moving to court and obtaining orders compelling the police to produce him before any court of within the country.

“That, pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, a writ of habeus corpus is hereby issued directing the 2nd Respondent to produce Maurice Ogeta before a court of competent jurisdiction in Nairobi or any other Court within the Republic of Kenya for an inquiry into the issue of his detention,” Justice L.N Mugambi directed on Friday, July 21, 2023.

He was among scores of persons linked to opposition leader who were arrested as state agencies conducted a sweep with the protests gathering momentum.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

