The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

Operatives who introduced themselves as DCI officers visited him in the dark rook and were concerned with Raila's whereabouts and demos plans, with the question being asked a record 20 times.

"They demanded the route plan for almost 20 times and I told them my boss was unwell and I wasn't sure if he (Raila) will even come out for the demonstrations but they continued pressing me to tell them his whereabouts, which I said I was unaware because I was just heading to the office," Ogeta stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that questions also touched on guns and the opposition’s plans for protests.

“They questioned me about the guns and my boss’ plans for the protests... I think my arrest and detention was about Jakom’s (Raila) whereabouts and the route plan.”

After three long days, Ogeta was finally blindfolded by hooded gunmen who took him from the room and drove him to Kangundo Road where he was dropped near Ruai.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that officers who handled him wore gloves and avoided physical contact and presented him with an inventory of things allegedly found in his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I was being released they brought an inventory of what was found in the vehicle which I signed but with reservation as the content of the vehicle was not accurately captured.

"I asked them where I was because I couldn't locate where I was but one of them dismissed me saying you will just find your way." Ogeta narrated.

Ogeta was seized on Wednesday with his whereabouts remaining unknown until his release.