The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

Ogeta who broke his silence in an interview with Radio Namlolwe shortly after his release recounted that he was driven to Nairobi Area police station, blindfolded and then taken to an empty room where he stayed without food until his release.
Azimio leader Raila Odinga's bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta has recounted his harrowing ordeal in the hands of police who seized him on Wednesday as protests called for by the opposition kicked off across the country.
Operatives who introduced themselves as DCI officers visited him in the dark rook and were concerned with Raila's whereabouts and demos plans, with the question being asked a record 20 times.
"They demanded the route plan for almost 20 times and I told them my boss was unwell and I wasn't sure if he (Raila) will even come out for the demonstrations but they continued pressing me to tell them his whereabouts, which I said I was unaware because I was just heading to the office," Ogeta stated.
He added that questions also touched on guns and the opposition’s plans for protests.
“They questioned me about the guns and my boss’ plans for the protests... I think my arrest and detention was about Jakom’s (Raila) whereabouts and the route plan.”
After three long days, Ogeta was finally blindfolded by hooded gunmen who took him from the room and drove him to Kangundo Road where he was dropped near Ruai.
He added that officers who handled him wore gloves and avoided physical contact and presented him with an inventory of things allegedly found in his car.
"When I was being released they brought an inventory of what was found in the vehicle which I signed but with reservation as the content of the vehicle was not accurately captured.
"I asked them where I was because I couldn't locate where I was but one of them dismissed me saying you will just find your way." Ogeta narrated.
Ogeta was seized on Wednesday with his whereabouts remaining unknown until his release.
His brother, Christopher Onyango Ogeta moved to court and obtained orders compelling the police to produce him before any court of within the country.
