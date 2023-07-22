ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

Charles Ouma

Azimio leader Raila Odinga's bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta has recounted his harrowing ordeal in the hands of police who seized him on Wednesday as protests called for by the opposition kicked off across the country.

File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta
File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta

Ogeta who broke his silence in an interview with Radio Namlolwe shortly after his release recounted that he was driven to Nairobi Area police station, blindfolded and then taken to an empty room where he stayed without food until his release.

Recommended articles

Operatives who introduced themselves as DCI officers visited him in the dark rook and were concerned with Raila's whereabouts and demos plans, with the question being asked a record 20 times.

"They demanded the route plan for almost 20 times and I told them my boss was unwell and I wasn't sure if he (Raila) will even come out for the demonstrations but they continued pressing me to tell them his whereabouts, which I said I was unaware because I was just heading to the office," Ogeta stated.

READ: Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that questions also touched on guns and the opposition’s plans for protests.

“They questioned me about the guns and my boss’ plans for the protests... I think my arrest and detention was about Jakom’s (Raila) whereabouts and the route plan.”

After three long days, Ogeta was finally blindfolded by hooded gunmen who took him from the room and drove him to Kangundo Road where he was dropped near Ruai.

File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta
File image of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta Pulse Live Kenya

He added that officers who handled him wore gloves and avoided physical contact and presented him with an inventory of things allegedly found in his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I was being released they brought an inventory of what was found in the vehicle which I signed but with reservation as the content of the vehicle was not accurately captured.

"I asked them where I was because I couldn't locate where I was but one of them dismissed me saying you will just find your way." Ogeta narrated.

Ogeta was seized on Wednesday with his whereabouts remaining unknown until his release.

His brother, Christopher Onyango Ogeta moved to court and obtained orders compelling the police to produce him before any court of within the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

The question was asked 20 times - Raila’s bodyguard on 3-day grilling by police

How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

How Moses Kuria, Karua & Wetangula reacted to Uhuru surfacing at son's home

Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

Kalonzo speaks about house arrest, confirms meeting foreign envoys

Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

Philip Etale details what police did to Raila's bodyguard before his release

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

President William Ruto addresses a crowd in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County on July 13, 2023

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role