Former Changamwe Member of Parliament Ramadhan Kajembe has died.

Reports reaching the Pulselive news desk indicate that Mr Kajembe died while receiving treatment at Mombasa's Pandya Hospital.

His death comes barely two weeks after his wife succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

He lost his first wife Aziza Kajembe on July 24, 2020 barely four months after losing his second wife Zaharia.

The former legislator has died aged 76.

Kajembe served as Changamwe MP between 2007 and 2013.