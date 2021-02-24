Former Chief Justice David Maraga has sued Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over a tweet he says is defamatory.

In documents seen by Pulse Live, the tweet dated January 12, 2021, indicated that the former CJ had been silent on alleged corruption in court, despite him being known as an honest man.

The tweet insinuates that Maraga had committed a criminal offence by not reporting the alleged corruption within the Judiciary.

The tweet read: "If CJ Maraga is a decent and honest Kenyan, he should come clean on the issue of the senior judge of the Supreme Court who took a KSh 220 million bribe. CJ Maraga and I know the judge...intelligent Kenyans must read a lot on Maraga's astute silence on this matter."

Maraga sues Ahmednassir

Justice (rtd) Maraga, who prides himself as an honest man and a church elder at the Seventh Day Adventist church, says the intention was to portray him as dishonest and corrupt, and is defamation to his character and reputation.

In his suit papers, the former CJ says the publication was ‘intended, calculated and designed’ to defame his character. He also added that the Senior Counsel had not filed any complaint with relevant authorities or initiated proceedings for his removal as judge.

Other than compensation for damages allegedly caused, Maraga is seeking to have Senior Counsel Ahmednasir publicly apologize for the tweet and be prohibited from making any defamatory statements.