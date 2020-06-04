Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for his silence after the sacking of Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip.

Mr Echesa noted that DP Ruto's 'silence' is questionable since he was spotted at State House with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The DP is the General, and we have been fighting for him. I can’t understand how a General can abandon his troops and remain silent when they are being purged the way we have seen in Jubilee Party,” the ex-CS as quoted by a local daily.

“There has been talk about Mr Atwoli and Oparanya pushing for the changes, but I never saw them at State House," he added.

Former Sports and Heritage CS Rashid Echesa

Jubilee Purge

The fired CS opined that if the DP had spoken to the President his camp in Western Kenya would have been spared in the ongoing Jubilee purge.

"The person I saw was the Deputy President and unfortunately, he didn’t raise a finger on the fate of Mr Washiali," he added.

“I am sure if Mr Ruto had pleaded with the President, Mr Washiali would have survived the axe,” he continued.

Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were replaced by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore respectively.