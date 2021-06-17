Kabogo skips JKLive as Kenyans criticise short interview

Kabogo had been booked for the interview as a guest alongside former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando to discuss Mt Kenya region succession politics.

At the start of the show, Kabando said he had spoken with the former governor’s people who had confirmed that he was on his way. However, by the end of the show which only lasted 40 mins, Kabogo had still not arrived.

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo Pulse Live Kenya

“I was informed by his aides that he was on his way somewhere along Outering Road 10 minutes ago. On average, given the traffic status, he should now be approaching State House Road and quickly to Dennis Pritt, let's wait for him,” Kabando said.

Many Kenyans took to social media to complain that the show seemed to have been cut short.

"Are we done? I thought we were starting," Kabando expressed as he concluded.

"Jeff Koinange didn't even wait to read the feedback and tweets as usual," said Maurice Muyuyi on Twitter.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru and the 2022 General Election

During the show, the former MP criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for embracing ODM leader Raila Odinga and locking out Deputy President William Ruto.

“Many people who stood with Uhuru were being called names…You cannot hate your own children so that you are liked by the neighbours,” he said.

Kabando urged President Kenyatta not to interfere with the coming General Election succession.

Former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

“Uhuru’s priority now should be to step back and allow the course of a democratic competition to take charge… He has presided over the death of the party we created for him, Jubilee… What does it mean for him to say that his choice will surprise us?” he questioned.

Personal vendetta

Kabando also responded to accusations that he has a personal vendetta against the President as he was not appointed into his Cabinet.

A number of Kenyans, particularly those from Mt Kenya have claimed that the appointment of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe drove a wedge between Kabando and Kenyatta.

“If you talk to Mutahi, he will tell you that one and a half years before he was appointed he had discussed it. If you ask his friend Kembi Gitura I even convened lunches to share information because I knew Mutahi was being appointed,” Kabando defended.

Political Comeback

The former legislator announced that he is planning a comeback to the National Assembly in 2022.