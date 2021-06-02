Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile will be laid to rest on Friday June 11, 2021.
Date for Kalembe Ndile's funeral announced
The former Kibwezi MP died on May 30, 2021
Mavoko MP Patrick Makau confirmed the date while adding that the former MP will be buried at his home in Mbui Nzau, Makueni County.
Preparations for the funeral are currently being made at his home in Greenpark Estate.
Ndile passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021 while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
