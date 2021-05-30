Uhuru, Raila & Ruto lead Kenyans in mourning Kalembe Ndile

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Kalembe, 57, as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

"It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart," the President said.

The Head of State recalled his interactions with the witty politician over the years saying, the late Kalembe excelled as a fighter for human rights especially the right to access land.

Ruto’s message

“Mheshimiwa Kalembe Ndile devoted his life to serve the people of Kibwezi. He was a master of equal justice who set an incredible example of service to all. He will best be remembered for his modesty, insights, independent voice and fighting for the rights of the underprivileged.”

Raila’s message

“With great shock, I have learnt of the passing of former MP Hon Kalembe Ndile. The people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Alfred Mutua, Machakos County Governor

“I am deeply sad to learn of the passing of one of Kenya’s top political orators, Hon. Kalembe Ndile “Mtoto wa Squatter”. Hon. Ndile was a brave voice of the people. A self-made leader, he was a darling to audiences & to us all. A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero.”

Kalembe passed on Saturday night while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.