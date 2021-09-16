RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Former Sports CS slapped with 6-year jail term or Sh3.6 million fine

His co-accused was sentenced to 10 years in jail or Sh103 million fine.

Former Sports CS Hassan Wario addresses a news conference on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the capital Nairobi, May 13, 2016.
Former Sports CS Hassan Wario has been fined Sh3.6 million or serve a 6-year jail term after being found guilty of corruption.

Magistrate Elizabeth Juma on September 16, sentenced ex-CS Wario over his involvement in the Rio Olympics scandal.

His co-accused who is a former National Olympic Committee of Kenya official, Stephen Soi was fine Sh103m or 10-year jail term.

In her ruling the magistrate said that though there was not quantifiable amount listed on the case, it did not mean that no money was lost.

She said that there was evidence of double payment of services and that some of the delegates who went to the 2016 Rio games were paid allowances for the days the were absent.

The Kenyan government contributed Sh500 million through the Ministry of Sports during that years event but the budget was exaggerated.

More to follow...

