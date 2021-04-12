Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has changed his stance on retiring as boss of the workers union.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Atwoli said that despite talking of retirement, it seems he might hold the position, for as long as workers want him to be there.

“As things appear, I might not have a last term in this particular position. I might be here as long as those who have entrusted their job security in my hands wants me,” said Francis Atwoli.

The COTU boss had in January 2021 shared a tweet saying that he was at his Nakuru farm as he prepared to retire.

“Spending the evening in my small farm in Nakuru looking after my cows and the hays being prepared for the dry season, as I prepare to retire,” wrote Atwoli.

In 2008, Atwoli became a member of the governing body of the International Labor Organization, (ILO) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 2014, he was elected president of the Pan African Labor movement and the Organization of African Trade Union Unity, OATU.

Atwoli was re-elected for a fifth term in the position which he has held since 2001.