Atwoli takes on Safaricom CEO in strongly-worded letter, threatens to have him fired

In a strongly-worded letter by COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, the organization labelled Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa as being "dangerous".

"It's insensitive and inhuman, for Mr Ndegwa to bring about drastic changes at Safaricom PLC while infringing on the rights of workers who have built Safaricom to what it is today. It's also shocking that even though Mr Ndegwa is the first Kenyan Safaricom CEO, he remains the most dangerous CEO the company has ever had when it comes to protecting workers' rights," the letter read in part.

Atwoli pointed out that the CEO has allegedly required a number of employees to re-apply for their current positions.

COTU further threatened to escalate the issue with the Safaricom Board of Directors should Mr Ndegwa refuse to cease the alleged violations of workers' rights.

"We, therefore, demand that Mr Ndegwa stops forthwith causing anguish, despair and depression among its employees in his mission to maximize profit.