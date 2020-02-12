The Standard Media Group is giving out free newspapers to mourners who have turned up at the Late Mzee Daniel Arap Moi’s home in Kabarak, Nakuru County to be part of his final journey.

In an update on their social media pages, Standard announced that everybody attending the State Funeral service will get a copy of the Standard newspaper in honour of Mzee Moi.

“A free copy of The Standard Newspaper is being given in honour of Mzee Moi at Kabarak #FareTheeWellMoi #MoiFinalJourney #NyayoFarewell,” reads a tweet from Standard Digital.

Reports indicate the mourners started arriving at the Kabarak University grounds as early as 3:00a.m.

Mzee Moi’s body is being airlifted to Kabarak, having left the Lee Funeral home some minutes before 7.00a.m for the Wilson Airport. The family will be accompanying the body.

Over 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend the funeral although only 500 will be allowed by the graveside.

