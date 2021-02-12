Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi on Friday met a section of Members of the Nakuru County Assembly, a day after Baringo MCAs rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

The MCAs were led by the Nakuru County Assembly Deputy Speaker, Samwel Tonu and Minority leader Peter Parang’a.

“Meeting Nakuru County MCAs led by the Deputy Speaker Hon. Samwel Tonu, Minority Leader Hon. Peter Parang'a, Minority Whip Hon. Alice Kering and County Assembly Women Caucus Chairperson Hon. Susan Njuguna in Njoro, Nakuru County,” said Moi.

The meeting comes a day after the Baringo County MCAs voted against the BBI (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

Baringo became the first county to reject the Bill after they voted 30 to 11, against the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

