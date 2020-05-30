A man from Nyeri County has become a Twitter sensation overnight after he commented on a Facebook post with a remark calling for the White House to be burned down.

Mr Alex Ndiritu was commenting on a live transmission of fires in Minneapolis, United States lit by protesters over the killing of George Floyd.

Ndiritu's post was highlighted by an American actor on Twitter who tagged the FBI, CIA and the Secret Service flagging the post as a possible threat to the US presidency.

Also Read: Funny memes Kenyans sent after nationwide blackouts in Kenya and Uganda

Tweet by American actor Terrence Williams highlighting Alex Ndiritu's comment on the White House

Kenyan memes on Alex Ndiritu

The American actor's tweet received numerous comments especially from Kenyans who found it quite hilarious.

Comments by Kenyans after American actor panicked over Alex Ndiritu's Facebook comment on the White House

Kenyans on Twitter kept Mr Ndiritu trending at the top for most of Saturday with memes out of the situation.

Here are some of the memes that were shared.

https://twitter.com/MaryAnnWanguiKE/status/1266680894359777283

Meme on Alex Ndiritu

Meme on Alex Ndiritu