Kenyans were on Saturday morning thrown into an unexpected power outage that affected the national grid causing black outs in most parts of the country.

Kenyans on Twitter, however, utilized the remaining charge on their devices to send hilarious memes.

Some posts were direct hits at the national courier while others poked innocent fun at the inconvenience caused to the weekend.

Also Read: Why Kenyans are woke up to a black out - Kenya Power issues statement on nationwide outage

Funny memes Kenyans are sending after Kenya Power, Umeme Uganda announced nationwide power outages

Funny memes Kenyans are sending after Kenya Power, Umeme Uganda announced nationwide power outages

Funny memes Kenyans are sending after Kenya Power, Umeme Uganda announced nationwide power outages

Funny memes Kenyans are sending after Kenya Power, Umeme Uganda announced nationwide power outages

Funny memes Kenyans are sending after Kenya Power, Umeme Uganda announced nationwide power outages