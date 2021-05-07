Ignore rumours - CS Magoha speaks on release of 2020 KCSE results and preparation for 2021 exams

In a press briefing from Starehe Boys' Centre - Nairobi, the CS asked members of the public to be patient and ignore the rumours.

He confirmed that marking of the exams had been concluded and experts were now attending to compilation of the said results before they are released.

Prof. Magoha further dismissed concerns on "rushing the results" saying that intake for a number of post-secondary school programs will be in July/August hence the need for the candidates to have their results in good time.

"As soon as these results are released we shall embark on preparing for this year's [2021 KCPE & KCSE] exams and since we are in May already, you can imagine how late we are. It will require sacrifice for our children and our country to accomplish this," he added.

Covid-relief Funds for Schools

While speaking on the release of relief funds to help institutions resume learning, the CS confirmed that school accounts had been credited with the funds.

"Remember we were supposed to give Sh15 billion last term for schools to return back to operation but we only gave Sh7.5 billion. The good news is that we have already wired the rest to the secondary schools and they should, therefore, be Covid-ready by Monday [May 10, 2021]," the CS stated.