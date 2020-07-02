Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has announced the ban the importation of brown sugar in Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday, CS Munya said that all import licenses have been cancelled in a move aimed at protecting local farmers.

In March this year, a Sugar Industry Stakeholders Report released by a task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta recommended the barring of local millers from importing sugar from Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Government bans sugar import

Kenya sought to stop the illegal import of sugar from Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan as part of its plan to revamp its sugar sector and improve production.

Sugar report

“Lack of nationwide availability of local affordable sugar especially along the long porous borders encourages seepage of illegal sugar into the country,” the report reads in part.

“This sugar is not only cheaper but its quality cannot be vouched for, exposing consumers to health risks,” it continued.

Kenya does not produce refined sugar, and relies on imports, creating an opportunity for diversion of the same to the consumer market.

The report recommended enhanced inter-agency surveillance to curb smuggling.