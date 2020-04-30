The Ministry of Education has rejected a plan to hold a university graduation ceremony virtually.

Speaking on Thursday, CAS Zack Kinuthia condemned the idea hatched by Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Ndirangu Kioni to ensure students completed their courses on time.

CAS Kinuthia stated that the university had no choice but to postpone the ceremony until the ban on public gatherings is lifted.

"There is nothing like virtual exams or graduation. Universities should come up with ways of ensuring students learn virtually but interrupted graduations should be deferred for now," he stated.

Prof. Kioni had explained that the decision had been made following numerous requests by students.

"The students requested for the graduation ceremony because they wanted their certificates so that they can move on with their lives

"The University Senate resolved to hold a virtual graduation in keeping with our student-centric approach. It was to ensure that we keep our promise to the students and graduands of DeKUT of timely completion of studies," he stated while speaking to Nation.

The graduation ceremony had been set for May 8 for 1,777 students who would have particpated through YouTube and Facebook.