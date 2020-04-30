Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Deputy Director Olive Mbuthia has revealed how the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will be set.

According to Ms Mbuthia, the 2020 national examinations will be set according to the syllabus covered.

Two days after schools were ordered shut in March, the government announced that learners from Grade Three to Form Four will access lessons for up to eight hours daily through radio and television.

Leaners following to their lessons online

KICD curriculum

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the Ministry designed online learning while other materials will be delivered through Radio, TV, You-tube and other digital platforms.

KICD announced that it had expanded the existing broadcast for schools programme by more than two hours in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“We are out to ensure that children are not left behind in terms of learning progress due to the crisis we are facing as a nation,” KICD acting Chief Executive Officer Joel Mabonga said.

Learners were also advised to obtain digital content of all KICD approved materials from the Kenya Education Cloud through www.kec.ac.ke.