The Ministry of Health has declared a quarantine extension for Kenyans in five facilities.

According to a memo from the Office of the Director-General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, the 14-day extension will apply to Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi-Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi-MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology(JKUAT).

"Some of those quarantined in some facilities have tested positive for Covid-19 and have since been transferred. This in effect means those other persons in these facilities are still regarded as contacts of Covid-19 patients," the memo read in part.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth

Also Read: Exclusive: What it's like being under quarantine -Kenyan citizen speaks

This is the second time the Ministry of Health has extended quarantine, which may indicate that some persons have spent over one month at the government facilities.

Life in Kenyan Quarantine centres

According to insider reports, most Kenyans being held at quarantine centres are not allowed to leave their rooms but other have reported violation of this rule.

The extension has previously elicited uproar from the affected individuals given that they have to cater for the costs of staying in the facilities.

"It is not our fault that some of us got infected at the centre but at Kenya Medical Training College, people are socializing normally as if nothing is happening in the country. We share washrooms. How do you expect us to keep distance yet we use the same lifts and dine in the same hall," a quarantined individual told reporters recently.