Government Pathologist Dickson Mchana has reported the cause of death of pupils who died at Kakamega Primary School.

According to Mr Mchana, six out of the 14 pupils killed at the stampede died of suffocation.

Operations at Kakamega Primary were halted until next Monday, to allow investigators time to probe the tragedy which shocked the country.

DP William Ruto visiting Kakamega Primary School

Deputy President William Ruto and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha ordered the investigating team to ensure it gets to the bottom of the cause of the stampede.

Funeral arrangements

The confirmation on the cause of death demystified claims by politician Boni Khalwale who alleged that a church might have played a role in the death of the pupils.

Khalwale warned the Education Ministry to stop churches from hiring learning institutions to hold their Sunday service there.

He asked Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha to prevail upon the head-master of Kakamega Primary school for allowing churches to rent the premise on Sundays.

Funeral arrangements for the victims are going on with the help of a team formed by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The national and county governments pledged to support the bereaved families to give the pupils a befitting send-off.

At least eight pupils are still receiving treatment at the Kakamega Referral Hospital but two of them are still in the intensive care unit while 36 were treated and discharged.