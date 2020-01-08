Government Spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna has asked lawyer Miguna Miguna to obtain a Kenyan passport to facilitate his return into the country.

According to the government, Dr Miguna is listed as an unruly passenger after the incident at JKIA that led to his deportation by the state.

"After the incident at JKIA in March 2018, Dr Miguna was categorized as an unruly passenger in line with the Annex 17 of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards," the statement read in part.

Government Spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna

The state said that after the incident at JKIA, Miguna was seen as a threat adding that it will protect the measures put to protect JKIA.

Collection point of passport

In the statement, Col Oguna said that Miguna should present himself at any Kenyan embassy abroad to obtain his passport.

"Dr Miguna is free to present himself at any Kenyan Mission to obtain his passport. It's puzzling he has not made an effort to obtain his passport," the statement added.

The government also acknowledged the court order directing it to file a response on an existing red alert advisory on Dr Miguna Miguna.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Miguna’s anticipated arrival in the country flopped after two airlines declined to fly him citing a Kenyan government advisory.