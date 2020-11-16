Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru on Monday announced the closure of the county headquarters for two weeks.

In a statement from the Governor's office, she stated that a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases informed the action.

"Despite efforts to keep the offices running and staff continuing to physically interact while strictly observing MOH Covid-19 guidelines, these have not borne the desired results; if anything, cases appear to be increasing by the day at the headquarters.

"Accordingly, with effect from Monday 16th November 2020, the county headquarters, which houses hundreds of staff will be temporary closed for two (2) weeks," Governor Waiguru's statement read in part.

The County's health department was subsequently ordered to conduct mass testing among the county staff.

Kenya's Covid-19 numbers

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday confirmed that 972 people tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,648 bringing to 70,245 the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

352 patients have recovered from the disease, 253 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 99 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries are now 45,766.