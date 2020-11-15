The Ministry of Health has announced that 972 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in country, bringing total infections to 70,245.

The new cases are from 6,648 samples tested in the last 24 hours in which 928 are Kenyans and 44 are foreigners.

20 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing total deaths to 1,269.

352 patients have recovered from the disease, in which 253 are from the Home-Based Care Program, while 99 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 45,766.

The cases are distributed across the counties as follows; Nairobi 378, Kilifi 139, Mombasa 115, Kiambu 70, Machakos 42, Nakuru 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Kajiado 23, Meru 21, Muranga 16, Busia 14, Nyeri 14, Kitui 12, Kisumu 8, Kakamega 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Turkana 6, Kwale 6, Kisii 5... Bungoma 4, Homabay 4, Nandi 3, Embu 3, Trans Nzoia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Isiolo 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Samburu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Nyandarua 1, Makueni 1 and Garissa 1.