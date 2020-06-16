Narc Party asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to initiate the process of dissolving Kitui County.

Reports indicate that the party cited current wrangles between the Governor Charity Ngilu and the Kitui County Assembly.

This comes amid reports that MCAs were in the process of collecting signatures in support for an impeachment motion against governor Ngilu.

The Executive and the County Assembly have been at loggerheads leading to the delay in the passage of the county government’s bills.

Narc Party National Chairman, Miltonic Kitute

County wrangles

Narc Party National Chairman, Miltonic Kitute accused the Majority in the Assembly of politicking and delaying achievement of developmental goals.

Governor Ngilu has accused Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka for undermining her administration through the majority Wiper MCAs in the assembly.

Governor Ngilu's party also claimed that the MCAs have been plotting to impeach the county boss amid the wrangles.

“It is high time the Governor writes a letter asking the president to dissolve Kitui County. We know MCAs have been meeting like on Saturday, they met in Mwingi and are trying to impeach the governor," Kitute stated.