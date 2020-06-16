The Senate is on Tuesday expected to debate a motion recommending the formation of a special committee to hear impeachment charges against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Senate Business Committee proposed the impeachment charges against Waiguru to be heard by a special committee which will either acquit or propose that the Senate upholds Waiguru.

The Majority Jubilee side will have 6 representatives while the Minority Nasa side will have 5 seats if the Senate votes to go the committee way.

Here is the list:

(Jubilee representatives)

1. Abshiro Halake - Nominated Senator, KANU

2. Michael Mbito - Trans Nzoia Senator

3. Paul Githiomi - Senator Ndandarua

4. Anwuar Loitiptip - Lamu Senator

5. Philip Mpaayei - Kajiado Senator

6. Beth Mugo - Nominated Senator Jubilee

(Nasa)

7. Beatrice Kwamboka

8. Stewart Madzayo - Kilifi Senator

9. Judith Pareno - Nominated Senator ODM

10. Moses Kajwang’ - Homa Bay Senator

11. Cleophas Malalah - Kakamega Senator

The tradition of the House has been to have impeachment charges probed through the special committees.

However, there have been two exemptions in the charges against Governors Nderitu Gachagua of Nyeri and Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu whose charges were heard by the whole house.