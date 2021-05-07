Oparanya, who visited the site, further promised to support those injured in the accident.

Governor Oparanya's action after 5 miners died in Kakamega County Pulse Live Kenya

“It is unfortunate that we lost 5 hardworking gold miners who were on a mission to earn a living for their families.My Govt will support the bereaved families and 8 miners who were injured in the accident. Visited the miners at Bushiangala in Ikolomani to comfort them,” read Oparanya’s statement.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening at Bushiangala village in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

The 5 were part of a group of 30 mining in a mine that is reported to be more than 100ft deep.

According to Kakamega South police boss Joseph Cheshire, the 5 died after getting lost inside the tunnel mine and took a wrong channel causing a rick to fall from the roof of the tunnel.

Mining activities have been stopped after the accident, with locals asking the county government to provide local youth with modern equipment to carry out the mining work.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Kakamega County General Hospital mortuary.