Police seized over 200 public service vehicles (PSV) during an intense crackdown in Mombasa.

During the Tuesday crackdown, 100 drivers were arrested, which disrupted operations in the coastal city.

Students reporting back to school and workers returning back to work after they were caught up in the crackdown that began at 4am on Tuesday.

Drivers who suspected they could be arrested were seen jumping out of their vehicles to avoid being caught by police officers.

Transport paralyzed

The multi-agency crackdown paralysed transport in the coastal city for hours as vehicles were towed to Changamwe Police Station.

Police said a majority of the vehicles impounded had been turned into PSVs yet they do not meet the regulations but the owners were aiming at profiting during his busy season.

Authorities further revealed that 30 of the vehicles which were seized were long-distance trailers and lorries but their drivers were using them to ferry passengers due to hiked fares in normal transport.

Vehicles intercepted

Changamwe Sub-County Police Commander Issa Mohammed stated that the vehicles seized had faulty speed governors, worn-out tires and most drivers did not have driving licences.

''We have intercepted the vehicles and lorries which were ferrying passengers instead of goods.

"The drivers have violated PSVs regulations hence endangering their lives and will be charged in courts," the sub-county police commander stated.