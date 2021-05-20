CS Kagwe admits giving wrong Covid-19 numbers

He also apologized for an error in the Covid-19 report for Tuesday, May 19 where the ministry reported the wrong number of recoveries.

"There was an arithmetic error in our reporting yesterday where we had reported that our total recoveries were 117,235 instead of 114,235. We regret the error," the statement from CS Kagwe read.

Total recoveries now stand at 114,285. 83,081 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,204 are from various health facilities

The positivity rate as at Wednesday, May 20, is now 7.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,876 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,763,274.

50 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program, & 23 are from various health facilities countrywide.

5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 having occurred in the last 24 hours while 3 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,040.

1,085 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,624 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program. 109 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 67 on supplemental oxygen. 22 patients are on observation.