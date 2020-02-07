Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has announced that the government is preparing to deal with any cases of coronavirus infections that may occur in Kenya.

Speaking during a multi-ministerial press address on Friday, the CS outlined that an isolation ward will be set up at the Mbagathi Hospital with a 120-bed capacity.

She added that the government will also acquire the necessary implements needed to test for the deadly virus.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki announces 120-bed Coronavirus isolation ward to be set up at Mbagathi Hospital

"The government of Kenya has not had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far and is working closely with China to monitor the situation.

"Screening and surveillance has been heightened at all points of entry, isolation facilities availed & training of health workers at JKIA and other entry points.

"We have identified two holding rooms at JKIA [Kenya’s main international airport] and set up isolation facility at the Kenyatta Hospital. Additional satellite isolation facilities have been earmarked for Nairobi county," she stated.