A second suspected case of the deadly Coronavirus has been admitted at the Coast General Hospital.

Nation reports that the suspect is admitted at the private wing of the facility.

Samples from the casualty have been taken for analysis in Nairobi.

This is the second suspected case of the deadly virus to be reported in the country.

The first case was reported in late January when a student who left Wuhan for Zhangjiajie City on January 20, traveled to Nairobi through Guangzhou in China and Bangkok in Thailand and landed in Nairobi on 27 January.

He was taken to hospital with samples flown out for further testing which proved negative.