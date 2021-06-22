High Court orders AG, IEBC respond to petitioners in degree requirement suit

Additionally, the Attorney General, the Speaker of the National Assembly and IEBC have been directed to file their responses within 10 days .

The matter will be mentioned on July 7.

Degree is a Must-Have

According to the constitution, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) must hold a bachelor’s degree before they can run for office.

The law which was passed right before the 2017 election period prohibits politicians from running for office if they do not have the necessary paperwork.

MCAs have argued against the legislation saying that it rules out those who consider themselves qualified leaders but do not have the required paperwork.

The Petition

Two petitions have been filed challenging this with the first petitioner, Gloria Orwaba arguing that the law violates the constitution, arguing that it introduces unnecessary hurdles for those seeking to vie for elective posts.

She adds that the implementation of the said law is discriminatory against many Kenyans who may qualify as good leaders.

“Section 22 of the Election 22 of the Election ACT 2011 specifically fails to recognize any other form of training or competence other than a conventional degree from a recognized University,”reads court papers.