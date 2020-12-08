Chief Justice David Maraga will proceed on terminal leave beginning Friday December 11, 2020.

The 14th Chief Justice has served since 2016 when he took over from former CJ Willy Mutunga.

"Friday will be my last day in office... I will be proceeding on my terminal leave," the CJ stated on Monday.

The CJ had presided over the launch of Manga Law Courts, one of the oldest facilities in the country, having been used in the pre-colonial era.

"I want to challenge our legislators to increase funding to the Judiciary to even Sh10 billion a year for construction and give us only 10 years and see courts all over the country. I have left office with a lot of Court requests which I could not manage due to constrained budget. That’s my only plea to you," he stated.

Next CJ

A recent bid to have the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) start the recruitment process flopped after majority of the commissioners refused to back it.

According to reports, majority of the JSC commissioners opposed the proposal citing lack of legislation to support the move.

The proposal was made by a sub-committee appointed to oversee the process of selecting a new CJ.