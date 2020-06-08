A Homa Bay school principal became a victim of Coronavirus shortly after hosting a staff meeting last week.

The principal, who died over the weekend, is said to have been suffering from other conditions before succumbing to the novel virus.

Homa Bay Health Executive Professor Richard Muga disclosed that a 24-year-old teacher who attended the staff meeting is among the county's latest positive cases.

Prof. Muga further explained that the school principal traveled to his home in Migori shortly after the meeting.

While at home, he is said to have sought medical attention at a local health facility after he started feeling unwell.

His condition continued to worsen while at the facility and a decision was made to refer him to another medical facility.

"He was referred to Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu County but failed to get admission at the facility for lack of a comprehensive [health] insurance cover. He was transferred to another private hospital within Kisumu," the Health CEC reported.

The principal was found to have had the deadly virus after his death.

