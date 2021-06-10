I had 1 mission - David Murathe says as he confirms planned exit from Jubilee

In an interview with NTV on Wednesday, the controversial Vice Chair stated that his mission at the ruling party had been completed and what remained is to quit while he is ahead.

Murathe stated that his major task at the ruling party had been push out members allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Boasting about his "successful mission" Murathe claimed to have successfully achieved the goal, sarcastically adding that he is happy that they had found a home in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Unfazed by recent uproar from elite members of the party, Murathe conveyed that there were plans in place to change the leadership of the party.

"We are all in an interim capacity and soon we will be releasing a timetable on how we will start campaigns for the party positions from the ward level to the national level. Myself, I am not interested in any position moving forward," he stated, confirming his exit plans.

He, however, relayed that he had one more task before the official exit.