Waiguru calls for changes in management of Jubilee Party

In a statement seemed to be directed at the party's management on Monday June 7, Governor Waiguru noted that Jubilee was struggling to keep its foothold as one of the most popular parties in Kenya.

“The rains have beaten us. Our fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is demanded.

“As we head to 2022 we must recognize that the Party is now operating in a new context far different from 10 years ago,” she said.

She added that a much younger generation is dominating the electorate therefore Jubilee’s outlook and strategies must suit the times.

Waiguru asked the management of the party to step off their comfort zones and embrace new ways of thinking and doing.

“We need a reenergized Jubilee that projects the face of Kenya in all its diversities. We must also be pragmatic and re-open both the sides and back of the tent for people to enter and re enter.

“A lot of futures are tied to the fate of the party and we must restore its vision, glory and stature or contend with predictable consequences,” the Governor’s statement read.

Defecting from Jubilee Party

Jubilee has lost a lot of influential politicians who have denounced the party to join the United Democratic Alliance associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

The fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his DP has created two factions from the ruling party, with Ruto’s camp planning its exit.

UDA has been conducting mass registration of members across the country in preparation for grassroot elections.

The Orange Democratic Movement Party which is also a top contender in the 2022 polls resolved to postpone its planned party grassroots and national elections after the General Elections.