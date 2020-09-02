Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Wednesday shared his Covid19 story, saying he had been battling the disease in a hospital bed for the past 27 days.

Kuria said he is currently admitted at the Karen Hospital and urged Kenyans to take the disease as a serious

"I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients."

"If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on side shows. We shall overcome COVID-19," Kuria stated.

The outspoken MP has in the last three weeks kept a low profile due to his hospitalization.

He becomes the second high ranking public official to reveal his Covid19 status, after Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga.

On Tuesday, Kenya recorded 114 new positive cases of Covid-19 from samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 34,315.