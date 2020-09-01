The Ministry of Health has announced 114 new positive cases of Covid-19 from samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 34,315.

According to Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman, the new cases are from 1, 682 samples tested. From the new cases, 113 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows; Mombasa 17, Nairobi 16, Garissa 15, Kiambu, and Kitui 14 cases each, Busia 12, Taita Taveta 8, Uasin Gishu 6, Nyeri 5, Migori 3, Machakos 2, with Embu and Kisumu recording a case each.

The 17 cases in Mombasa are distributed across the Sub Counties as follows; Mvita 6, Changamwe and Kisauni 4 cases each, Jomvu 2 and Likoni one.

In Nairobi, Dagoretti South 4 cases, Dagoretti North 3, Embakasi East, Kamukunji and Westlands 2 cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Lang'ata one case each.

318 patients have recovered from Covid-19, with 263 from the Home-Based Care program and 55 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 20, 211.

No deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.