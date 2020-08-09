Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed that Kenya stopped importing PPEs from China after he personally confirmed that products sourced from the Asian economic giant failed to pass tests at KEBS (Kenya Bureau of Standards).

The CS made the revelations while giving the daily updates on the Covid-19 situation on a day that saw Kenya celebrate the highest recoveries at 1062 over the last 24 hours.

“Regarding the issue of masks that was supposedly raised by KEBS..I did take myself to KEBS (Kenya Bureau of Standards), I took some Chinese PPEs and they failed the test.

“So forthwith we have not imported any Chinese products because Kenyan products are good enough if not better that those from elsewhere". Confirmed the CS.

The CS confirmed that all medical masks issued to Doctors meet the required standards and is what the doctors themselves have approved.

The CS confirmed that even after KEBS approval, doctors from the Ministry of Health still inspect the PPEs to ensure ensure that no one is at risk.

During today’s update, the CS announce that 599 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, brining the total tally to 26436.

593 of the new infections are Kenyans while 6 are foreign nationals.

373 of the new infections are males while 226 are females with the youngest being a 1-year-old while the oldest is 82 years old.

Two lives patients succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 421.

Out of the 1062 patients who were discharged, 79 were from health facilities while 983 were from home-based care.