I single out single mums- Raila's message as world celebrates Mother's Day

Dorothy Michieka

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga is today joining in the Mother’s Day celebrations while recalling his mother’s death.

Raila remembered how his mother passed away while he was in detention and was only informed about it two months after her death.

“My mother passed away while I was in detention. I was formally informed about it two months after her demise. My mother like the millions of others was special and unique,” wrote Raila.

Raila also offered a special message to the single mothers saying, “Just like Mother Earth, they make the world a better place; they love us unconditionally, and oh man they can multi-task. It’s Mother’s Day. I single out single mums today. Happy Mother’s Day!”

The world is today celebrating Mother’s Day, a day annually celebrated on May 9th to honor the influence of mothers in society.

