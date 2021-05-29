I Want To Leave A Legacy Of A Strong United Country-President Kenyatta

The meeting at State House, Nairobi was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, MP's Dr James Nyikal, John Mbadi, James Orengo, Junet Mohammed, and Gladys Wanga.

The President told the leaders that he was determined to leave a legacy of a strong, united and prosperous country, adding that together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, they had resolved to pursue the dreams of Kenya's founding fathers.

“My brother (Hon Raila Odinga) and I are focused on leaving a legacy where young people have steady jobs, and are able to access basics needs and become a country where all citizens are proud to be Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State also pointed out that ‘bad politics’ has derailed the country from achieving its development agenda.

Kenyatta added that the problems created by bad politics can be resolved by leaders coming together for the sake of wananchi.

“Kenya is about all of us. Kenya cannot succeed without all of us. It needs all of us. This is to me the spirit of handshake. If it was about two individuals we would not have reached where we are. It is not about two people rather it is about bringing the country back on track. It is about bringing the people of a nation to feel once again that they are part and parcel of a home.”

"It is to remove the issue of people feeling marginalized, isolated, left out and to encourage a feeling that existed in this country. We want to go back where all citizens will feel proud to be Kenyans,” the President said.

Kenyatta further added:

“What is important is to ask ourselves where we will get if we continue with this kind of politics which we have had in this country. There is no developed country anywhere in the world that has achieved the social, political, and economic aspirations of her people with a start and stop kind of politics.”

The opposition leader expressed gratitude to the President for inaugurating various projects in the recent past despite challenges brought about by Covid-19, saying the projects will help the economy to recover better.

“We are living at the most difficult time because of Covid-19 but with your efforts and determination I am sure we are going to revive our economy,” Mr Odinga said.