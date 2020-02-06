Lee Njiru, Press Secretary to the late former President Mzee Daniel Moi, has settled questions concerning his paternity.

While speaking during a Citizen TV interview, Mr Njiru dismissed claims that the late former President could have been his father.

"I was born in 1949 in Embu. Mzee Moi had not been to Embu during that time. I look like [I could be] a younger brother not like a son! I could never have been his son," Njiru stated.

He added that he is willing to take a DNA test to back up his assertion while joking that if a DNA test confirmed they are related, he would "claim something".

Lee Njiru to write a memoir

The long-serving spokesperson confirmed that he is still on course with a memoir he is preparing to publish saying that it will be released "very soon".

Recounting an interview he had with Jeff Koinange in August 2018, Mr Njiru stated that he was not near retirement from service to the former President.

"On 22nd August 2018 I told you [Jeff] that I was going to retire in 2020. Do you know that Mzee was watching? When I went back to Kabarak the following day, he admonished me! He told me, 'I saw you saying that you are going to retire on 30th June 2020, that is not your business. I am the one who decides, in fact, I am going to push it to September 11th 2021 at midnight.' That's when I will retire and I have a letter to that effect," Mr Njiru stated.