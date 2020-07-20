Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has admitted that he was on the wrong when he was arrested by police officers for flouting curfew orders meant to prevent spread of Covid19.

Sakaja asked Kenyans to forgive him as he was a human being prone to errors, further announcing his resignation from the Senate's committee on Covid19 which he had been serving as Chairman.

He spoke at Kilimani Police Station where he presented himself on Monday morning in the company of his lawyer and colleague Senator Mutula Junior.

The Senator, however, condemned the police for what he termned as harassment on his wife and children when the security officers visited his house.

"On flouting the rules, I was wrong and I'm sorry. I will face the law like any other Kenya. However, what I found unfair was the harassment meted on my family from Saturday to Sunday. I'm not a fugitive, I was released on a cash bail and if they wanted me to appear, they should have summoned me.

"There is no need to send 50 police officers brandishing guns on my children. They committed no crime. My first born son is 8 years while the second born is six years old. I have a daughter who is one year old, why subject them too that kind of trauma," he said.

He will be arraigned in court tomorrow to face charges of flouting Covid19 rules.

