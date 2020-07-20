Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has presented himself at the Kilimani Police Station to record a statement for allegedly flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The Senator was accompanied by Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and later by Lawyer John Khaminwa on Monday morning.

He was being sought by police to record a statement on claims of incitement and breaking curfew after his arrest in a Nairobi club late on Friday night.

On Saturday morning he was granted police bond and asked to return later in the day for processing ahead of the arraignment.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja at Kilimani Police Station accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr

Bar bust

However, Sakaja failed to show up at the Kilimani Police Station, and law enforcement officers claimed his phone was switched off when they tried to reach him.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said he was representing two employees of Ladies’ Lounge who were being held by police as he asked Sakaja to present himself at the station.

“Two women who work only during the day at the lounge are still in custody at Kilimani. They cannot be released because Sakaja cannot be found," Ombeta said.

“The senator has gone missing. He is required to report back at the station to be processed for court. Other innocent persons have been arrested as collateral so that he appears,” he added.

Sakaja was arrested at a bar after a confrontation with police past curfew hours inside the bar.