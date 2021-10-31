RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ida Odinga names her pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Let's support his dream - Mama Ida.

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in a photo shared by her son Raila Junior
Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in a photo shared by her son Raila Junior

Mama Ida Odinga has named her pick for the Nairobi Governor's seat come 2022.

While drumming up support for Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Wanyonyi, Mama Ida urged the electorate to support his "dream".

The wife of former Prime Minister and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga added that Wanyonyi is qualified to take up the position based on his previous service as a Councilor and most recently as MP.

Mama Ida also noted that she worked with the MP while he was at the Kenya Paraplegic Organization, vouching for the ODM MP's organization skills.

"If he has got a dream, let him dream and we can help him achieve it. He is a very organized, intelligent and educated person," Mama Ida stated.

The former PM's wife went on to outline Wanyonyi's track record as legislator, noting that he had made a difference in the lives of his constituents.

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Tim is brother to Ford-Kenya party leader and the current Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

Wetangula is also gunning for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the upcoming General Election.

Tim Wanyonyi announces he is vying for Nairobi Governor

Tim announced his aspiration for the gubernatorial seat in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, shortly after the remarks made by Mama Ida.

"Ladies and gentlemen, while I have made huge efforts and contributions to uplifting the lives of our people in Westlands Constituency for over 15 years, I now have a bigger calling- to become the Governor of Nairobi County in 2022," the announcement read.

Westlands MP and aspiring Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi
Westlands MP and aspiring Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi

The politician is a member of the ODM party where he will likely have to face ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and others at the party primaries, if he is to vie on the ODM ticket.

"I urge ODM delegates and members to throw their weight behind me once I officially step in the ring," he pleaded on Saturday.

