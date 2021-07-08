NPS Issues statement over viral video of Police Officer getting robbed in broad daylight

In a tweet, the NPS said that the video in question has been manipulated, asking members of the public to ignore it. The statement pointed out the manipulation of the video carries a malicious intention.

“Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious. We urge members of the public to ignore it" reads a tweet National Police Service.

However, a section of Kenyans, found it had to believe investigations carried out by National Police Service over the viral video.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi was among the first people to dismiss the National Police Service statement.

“Very Silly...buy the policeman a new phone and trace the culprits instead of making this laughable explanation! @IG_NPS” Ahmednasir tweeted.

The official statement come hours after a video surfaced online depicting a police officer getting robbed in broad daylight.

The video posted by a number of influencers online showed a traffic officer on duty at a busy roundabout where he was directing traffic.

The officer momentarily stops to pick a call and while he is on the phone, a pillion passenger on a boda boda snatches it and rides away.

The unidentified officer is then seen stepping back to converse with bystanders over the incident.