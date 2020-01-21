Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday complained that he felt naked after returning his two fire arms at DCI regional headquarters in Nakuru town.

Ngunjiri is among MPs who were affected by a directive issued by Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai saying VIP who are facing crimes would have their licenses revoked and police bodyguards withdrawn.

On Tuesday morning, the MP was spotted returning two guns, one which appeared to have been a pistol and a larger one that appeared to have been a hunting rifle.

“I have returned my guns. They have also confirmed that my AP bodyguard has been withdrawn and told to report to his bosses by 2pm this afternoon. As we speak, I’m naked because I don’t have a gun or any officer to protect myself,” he told journalists outside DCI offices in Nakuru.

He told his supporters to be ready to protect him as he was fighting for them, claiming he had never needed to use his fire arms.

Although he is facing criminal charges of incitement, the MP claimed the real reason for his security being recalled was a press conference where he hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for fighting and humiliating Deputy President William Ruto.

“Uhuru held a meeting yesternight, with 400 Kikuyu leaders. I hear he told them that he is working to create a position for them in government through the BBI. Each of the leaders left the meeting with Ksh10,000 ," he added.

"You are saying that there is a seat for the Kikuyu within the BBI, which seat? If you want a seat, just say it. And I am suspecting it is true you want the seat," Ngunjiri pronounced. Because there is no day you have stated you want a seat. Moi endorsed you, you did not admit wanting it. In 2013 you said you would leave it to Mudavadi, we pushed for your election. In 2017 you said you were tired and did not want to lead anymore. Ruto went around the country campaigning and got you reelected," Ngunjiri alleged last week.