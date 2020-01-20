Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has found himself on the wrong side of the state after addressing a press conference where he made messages which President Uhuru Kenyatta's alies have termed as grossly insulting.

On Sunday, Ngunjiri was summoned by DCI officers to record a statement on his press conference last week. He was also ordered to surrender his licensed fire arms.

"It is true I was summoned and I have just finished recording a statement. It is about my address to press concerning how government officials are treating DP Ruto. I was responding to what was reported in the media and I wonder why I am being victimised. I have also been told to surrender my firearms which I will,” he said.

In the press conference, Ngunjiri accused President Kenyatta of hiding behind the BBI to fight his deputy William Ruto.

The MP went as far as to claim that the President had met and bribed Kikuyu elders during a meeting held on Tuesday night at Uhuru's private ranch in Nakuru - Gicheha Farm.

"Uhuru held a meeting yesternight, with 400 Kikuyu leaders. I hear he told them that he is working to create a position for them in government through the BBI. Each of the leaders left the meeting with Ksh10,000 ," he added.

"You are saying that there is a seat for the Kikuyu within the BBI, which seat? If you want a seat, just say it. And I am suspecting it is true you want the seat," Ngunjiri pronounced. Because there is no day you have stated you want a seat. Moi endorsed you, you did not admit wanting it. In 2013 you said you would leave it to Mudavadi, we pushed for your election. In 2017 you said you were tired and did not want to lead anymore. Ruto went around the country campaigning and got you reelected," he alleged," the outspoken MP stated.

Ngunjiri's statements were condemned by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who accused their colleague of lacking respected for the President.

Ngunjiri is expected to address the DCI summons later today (Monday).