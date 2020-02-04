Deputy President William Ruto joined parents and teachers at Kakamega Primary school where 14 pupils lost their lives.

Dr Ruto visited pupils who are admitted in hospital where he was joined by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Education CS George Magoha and PS Belio Kipsang.

"Condoled with families that lost their loved ones at the Kakamega Primary School and later visited the survivors who are recuperating at the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kakamega County," Dr Ruto said.

DP William Ruto visits pupils of Kakamega Primary School in hospital

The DP stated that the government will work with the County Government of Kakamega to offer essential assistance to families affected by the deaths.

"A multi-agency team will provide requisite support and leadership to the survivors to prevent any further loss of life, as investigations continue," DP Ruto said.

"Our commiserations to the bereaved families; we share your grief with deep sympathy," he added.

DP William Ruto visits pupils of Kakamega Primary

DP William Ruto visits Kakamega Primary School

DP William Ruto in Kakamega Primary School