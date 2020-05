Outgoing Chief of the Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe was escorted out in style as he bid farewell to the Kenya Army Personnel.

General Mwathethe on Friday handed over the mantle to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) designate General Robert Kibochi.

KDF rules allow one to serve for one term of 4 years, but the President is allowed, at his discretion, to extend the term for a year or two.

Here are photos from the event courtesy of KDF

Army ushers in Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) designate

